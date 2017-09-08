Ravens vs. Bengals: Three stats that stand out

It’s been well documented that although the AFC North rivals have 21 wins apiece in their series history, the Cincinnati Bengals have won six of the past seven meetings and seven of the past nine against the Ravens. The Ravens have lost five consecutive games in Cincinnati and are 3-7 in season openers on the road. Perhaps the silver lining is that they are still 20-10 in September under coach John Harbaugh.

Here are three other stats to keep in mind before Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Paul Brown Stadium.

18: The Ravens defense finished 2016 tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with 18. But the Bengals threw only eight interceptions last season — tied for the seventh fewest in the league — and none in two games against the Ravens.

88: The number of penalties the Bengals accumulated last season, tied for the fourth fewest in the league. Conversely, the Ravens were flagged 125 times, tied for the fourth most.

672: Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco attempted a career-high 672 passes in 2016, second only to the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees (673). Will a greater commitment to the running game and a preseason back injury limit Flacco’s number of throws?

