Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens-Bears game Sunday

Although the Chicago Bears own a slight 3-2 edge in this overall series capped by a 23-20 overtime thriller on Nov. 17, 2013, the Ravens have won both meetings in Baltimore. In those two victories, the Ravens outscored Chicago by a combined score of 48-13.

The Ravens have built an .857 winning percentage (24-4) at home against NFC opponents since 2003, which is the best success rate in the NFL over that span. A win against the Bears would propel the Ravens to their 200th victory, which would make them only the seventh franchise in the league to reach the 200-win mark since the organization’s inception in 1996.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at M&T Bank Stadium.

0: Chicago is one of three teams (the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders are the others) that has yet to intercept a pass this season. The defense has produced only one interception in its past eight games.

7: Since joining the Ravens for the 2016 season, wide receiver Mike Wallace has caught seven passes of 50 yards or more, which is the most in the league over that stretch. The team is 4-2 in the six games in which Wallace has produced a 50-yard reception.

40: That is the number of takeaways the Ravens have generated at M&T Bank Stadium since 2016. The total is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the highest mark at home in the NFL over that span.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun