Absence of three wide receivers from Friday’s practice looms large for Ravens

The Ravens took the field for their final practice of the week before Sunday’s road game against the Minnesota Vikings without wide receivers Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman, and Chris Matthews.

Perriman has not practiced all week because of a concussion suffered in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears. A back ailment forced Wallace to sit out Thursday’s session, and Matthews was limited Thursday by a thigh issue.

If all three players are unavailable against Minnesota, the offense would be left with Jeremy Maclin – who is battling a shoulder problem that led to the team deactivating him last Sunday – Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore, and Griff Whalen – who was signed on Thursday.

In addition to the three receivers, right guard Matt Skura (sprained right knee), outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (veterans day off), running back Terrance West (left calf), tight end Maxx Williams (left ankle), and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh) were absent from the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media.

Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and Lardarius Webb (knee) and tight end Benjamin Watson (knee) returned to Friday’s session.

