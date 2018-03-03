Defeating the odds as he goes along, Indiana TE and Baltimore native Ian Thomas relishing NFL shot

When he was younger, Indiana tight end Ian Thomas wore the jersey of his favorite player, former Raven Todd Heap. As a student at Digital Harbor High, Thomas remembers looking out the window at school and hearing the Ravens post-Super Bowl XLVII parade.

So, of course, the thought of getting drafted by his hometown team carries plenty of allure.

“It would mean a lot, especially to just go back home,” Thomas said Friday at the NFL scouting combine. “I’d be close to my family and friends. That’s a childhood dream to grow up and be a part of the team whose city you’re in. So if I become a Raven, that would be special to me.”

Thomas, who said that he’s had some conversations with Ravens officials during his stay in Indianapolis, later acknowledged how improbable it was for any team to be considering drafting him.

“I guess it always seemed unlikely, especially coming from Baltimore city,” Thomas said. “Not a lot of kids make it to college. Not a lot of kids make it to see 21. For me to make it this far has been a blessing. I’m just defeating the odds as I go along.”

Before he was 10 years old, Thomas lost both of his parents within a year of each other. One of nine children, he was legally adopted by an older brother who was still a teenager. A three-sport standout at Digital High, Thomas admired pending Ravens free agent running back Terrance West and wanted to follow in his footsteps at Towson.

Thomas was told that he didn’t have the grades to qualify, so he went to Nassau Community in New York. Thomas said Friday that he lived in a six-bedroom apartment near the school with 12 other players.

He eventually transferred to Indiana and caught 28 passes for 404 yards and five touchdown receptions in 23 games over two seasons. At 6-foot-3, 259 pounds and with good speed, Thomas is an enticing prospect for teams, like the Ravens, who covet a tight end who can stretch the field.

“I’m happy to be here, happy to be around other tight ends, the top guys in the country,” Thomas said. “This whole opportunity is just a blessing to me and my family. It’s a dream come true, especially from watching it as a kid on TV. So it’s just definitely overwhelming sometimes, but, I mean, it’s just part of the process.”

