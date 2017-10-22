Terrance West eager to return to Ravens, but his left calf might have a different idea

After sitting out Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears, Terrance West said he is eager to play again for the Ravens.

“I’m trying to get back this week,” the former Northwestern High and Towson University standout said Wednesday. “I hate being out.”

While the desire to return is strong, West’s availability depends largely on the health of the left calf he injured in the first quarter of the team’s 30-17 victory at the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 8. It is believed that he is at least another two weeks away from suiting up.

West, who did not practice at all this week and will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, said missing the loss to the Bears has helped accelerate the healing process for his calf.

“It helped a lot,” he said. “It’s a day-by-day thing. So I’m actually feeling good this week, better than last week.”

But West conceded that he does not yet have a timetable for his return.

“I’m not going to try to push it, but each day, it gets better and better,” he said.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun