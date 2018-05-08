Free-agent running back Terrance West takes visit with Eagles

Free-agent running back Terrance West spent part of Tuesday on a visit with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, according to a league source.

It’s believed to be his first free-agent visit.

West, 27, started 17 games over parts of three seasons for the Ravens. However, his fate was essentially sealed this past season when he was sidelined for four weeks with a calf injury and Alex Collins emerged as the team’s starting back. West was a healthy scratch for six of the Ravens’ final seven games and he didn’t get a single touch after Week 5.

With Collins and Buck Allen still under contract and Kenneth Dixon returning from an injury/suspension, West’s re-signing with the Ravens was considered unlikely from the beginning.

It’s unclear whether the Eagles are just doing their due diligence on West or they’re intent on signing him. The Eagles didn’t draft a running back, but they recently re-signed veteran Darren Sproles. Their roster also includes projected starting running back Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey.

West was able to resurrect his career in returning home to Baltimore, where he played in high school at Northwestern and then had a record-setting career at Towson University.

A third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2014, West was traded to the Tennessee Titans for a conditional seventh-round pick before the start of the 2015 season.

West was released by the Titans two months later and he opted to sign with the Ravens’ practice squad late in the season rather than taking an opportunity to join the Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster.

He played six games with the Ravens in 2015 and was their starting back for much of 2016 after the Ravens decided to move on from veteran Justin Forsett. West started 13 games and finished the season with career highs in carries (193), rushing yards (774), rushing touchdowns (five), receptions (34) and receiving yards (236).

For four of the first five games of the 2017 season, West remained the starting back. However, he suffered a calf injury while breaking a 13-yard run in the first quarter of an eventual victory over the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 8. He missed four games with the injury and then was a healthy scratch for five consecutive games.

West was active Dec. 23 against the Indianapolis Colts, but he didn’t get a carry. He returned to being a healthy scratch in the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh praised how West handled the demotion. West was given ample opportunities by reporters to criticize the team after he essentially lost his job because of injury, but he never did, reiterating that he’d be ready when called upon.

