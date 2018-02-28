Bills noncommittal about status of former Ravens backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor

Coach Sean McDermott made it clear Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills have no plans to release former Ravens quarterback Tyrod Taylor. However, McDermott was noncommittal about where Taylor, who started 43 games for the Bills over the past three seasons, sits on his quarterback depth chart.

“Tyrod now can add to his resume that he helped and was instrumental in getting us to the playoffs and breaking a 17-year drought. You’ve heard me say it before — his work ethic and his intangibles are unmatched, and his leadership that goes along with the position,” McDermott said on the first day of the NFL scouting combine. “We’re still going through that process. We’re in a good position with some options out there. That will work itself out.”

The Bills have 2017 fifth-round draft pick Nathan Peterman, who started two games as a rookie, on their roster. With two first-round picks in April and eight overall selections in the first five rounds, the Bills also have the inventory to move up in the draft if they want to get into position to select one of the top quarterbacks, such as USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and Wyoming’s Josh Allen.

Complicating matters for Taylor, 28, is he collects a $6 million bonus if he’s still on the roster on the third day of the new league year.

“It’s something that obviously comes into consideration because it is real,” McDermott said. “That said, it’s part of the equation. It’s one of the variables in the equation for us as we continue to go through the evaluation and go through the process.”

Taylor, a Ravens sixth-round pick in 2011, didn’t start a game in four seasons as Joe Flacco’s backup.

