Terrell Suggs named Ravens MVP and Eric Weddle wins 'Good Guy' award in voting by local media

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was selected as the Ravens’ most valuable player and safety Eric Weddle was named the team’s “Good Guy” award winner in voting by reporters who regularly cover the team.

It’s the first time Suggs has won the award in 15 seasons with the team. Tied for the ninth in the NFL with 11 sacks and tied for fourth with four forced fumbles, Suggs was selected over running back Alex Collins, middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and Weddle.

“You can’t take away from the season that C.J. is having, and Eric, after this week, hopefully, he can lead the league in picks. And Brandon Williams. This is a team-won award,” Suggs said in a presentation after Friday’s practice. “This is flattering, man. I’m like speechless. I didn’t know this was this award. This is awesome, but it will be a sour note if we don’t win on Sunday. That’s pretty much by big focus right now. This is great … but we want to be having a football game next week. Thank you guys. I’m honored and I’m going to live up to it this Sunday.”

Weddle, who is in his second year with the Ravens, was recognized as the team’s “Good Guy” for his cooperation and accessibility to local reporters.

“It’s always an obligation for us and for myself. I’ve always said that I’ll always be honest and upfront, good, bad or indifferent,” Weddle said. “I’m a man of my word and respect everyone’s job. It’s pretty sweet that you guys think that highly of me, so I appreciate it and shoot, let’s keep it rolling.”

End zone: Suggs got his standard Friday rest day and didn’t practice. …. The Ravens practiced in their indoor facility for a third consecutive day. Game-temperatures for Sunday’s game are expected to be in the low 20s. “I try to layer up,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great, great night for football all around the National Football League.”

