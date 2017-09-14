As Browns OT Joe Thomas nears milestone, Terrell Suggs readies for matchup against one of league's best

Ravens rush linebacker Terrell Suggs made clear Wednesday that he’s not overly consumed by the defense’s matchup with Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. He’s more focused on who will be directly in front of him much of Sunday afternoon.

Suggs and Browns left tackle Joe Thomas will renew acquaintances in the latest chapter of their rivalry that dates back to 2007 when Thomas entered the league. Sunday may carry a little extra significance for Thomas, who is poised to play his 10,000th consecutive snap.

A 10-time Pro Bowl selection, Thomas, 32, has never missed a game or an offensive play. Overall, he has played in all 9,996 offensive snaps since being drafted in 2007.

That’s the longest current streak in the league and it’s believed to be the longest in NFL history.

“… damn, that is legit,” Suggs said when informed of Thomas’ streak. “That is pretty amazing, especially in this league. It is a physical league for his position. That is a pretty awesome milestone, accomplishment.”

Suggs, who is coming off a two-sack performance in Sunday’s opener, has 17 career sacks and eight forced fumbles in 25 career games against the Browns, the most he has versus any opponent. Eight of those sacks, though, came before Thomas entered the league.

Suggs, 34, does have a sack in four of the past six games against Cleveland.

“It is not really the rookie quarterback I’m really facing. I have to go against the Hall of Famer,” Suggs said of Thomas. “Those matchups are always fun. You always want to play against the best.”

