Former Ravens WR Steve Smith trash-talks Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith is still ready to put players in their place, even three years after his retirement.

In a sit-down interview with No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield, Smith asked the rookie Cleveland Browns quarterback a simple question: “If you could play another position, what would it be and why?”

Little did Mayfield know his answer would get him ripped by the five-time Pro-Bowler.

“You want to play safety? I would run you over,” Smith said.

After Mayfield protested, Smith continued, “I would run you over, and then after I would run you over, I would spin the ball.”

“Right next to me? That’s just disrespectful,” Mayfield replied.

“I’m a disrespectful kind of dude,” Smith said.

Over his NFL career, Smith had 1,031 receptions, 14,731 receiving yards and 81 receiving touchdowns.

Just as importantly, Smith was once arguably the league’s top trash-talker, laying into dozens of rivals over his 16-season career from Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall (saying that “I’m trying to kill people this year”) to the entire Panthers roster (“Put your goggles on cause there’s going to be blood and guts everywhere.”)

In other words, Mayfield got off easy.

