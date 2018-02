Shortly after each season, owner Steve Bisciotti and the front office meet with the media. Since the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII, the team has missed the playoffs four of the past five years.

After again falling short of the postseason at 9-7, Bisciotti will take questions Friday on last season and the future, this time without other members of his management team.

Click through the above photo gallery to see what Bisciotti has said during the past five “State of the Ravens” news conferences.