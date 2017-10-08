Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley will play today's game with victims of Las Vegas shooting on his mind

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is a Las Vegas native and he said Wednesday that he was overcome with emotion following the recent mass shooting in his hometown that left more than 50 people dead and around 500 people injured.

Before Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, Stanley wrote on his Twitter account that he will be playing for more than the Ravens.

“To help support the victims of last weeks terror attack in my hometown, I will be donating 1,000$ for every pass play I don’t give up a sack, pressure, or hurry to the victims and their families.”

The message came with a picture of the white cleats Stanley will wear for the game. On them is the message: “Vegas strong.”

