Jimmy Smith, Ben Watson return to practice for Ravens ahead of Sunday's game vs. Raiders

The Ravens got some good news on the injury front Friday as top cornerback Jimmy Smith and leading receiver Benjamin Watson returned to practice ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Oakland Raiders.

Smith, who is dealing with an Achilles injury, and Watson, who has a calf issue, had missed practice the previous two days. The final injury report comes out late Friday. However, that Smith and Watson are on the practice field bodes well for their availability for Sunday’s game.

Watson missed practice last Wednesday and Thursday as well and played against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching five balls for 43 yards.

The only two Ravens missing from the practice field Friday were defensive tackle Brandon Williams and rush linebacker Terrell Suggs. Williams remains sidelined with a foot injury and will miss his third consecutive game Sunday.

Suggs is believed to be getting a veteran’s day off as he didn’t practice last Friday either.

Tight end Maxx Williams returned to practice Friday for the first time since he hurt his ankle in a Week Two victory over the Cleveland Browns. Williams did some individual work and then went inside when the team drills started. He’s not expected to play Sunday, but his presence on the field is an indication that he could be nearing a return.

Cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring) and safety Anthony Levine Sr. (thigh), who have been limited this week, were also on the field Friday. Levine is expected to face the Raiders, but Hill might be given another week of practice before he makes his NFL regular-season debut.

