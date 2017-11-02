Jimmy Smith returns to practice, but several key Ravens remain sidelined

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith returned to practice Thursday a day after resting his sore Achilles. However, the Ravens were still missing six players and had another three wearing noncontact jerseys as they continued preparation for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Running back Terrance West (calf), wide receivers Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and Chris Matthews (hamstring), tight end Nick Boyle (toe), defensive lineman Michael Pierce (illness) and safety Chuck Clark (undisclosed) all remained sidelined from practice.

West, Campanaro and Matthews have all missed games in recent weeks and are not expected to play Sunday. The status of Boyle, Pierce and Clark is not as clear.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), tight end Vince Mayle (concussion) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) all practiced with noncontact jerseys.

Center Ryan Jensen (shoulder) and safety Lardarius Webb (concussion) had noncontact jerseys on during Wednesday’s practice, but were not wearing them today.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun