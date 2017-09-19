Ravens promoting Matt Skura from practice squad to active roster after Marshal Yanda's injury

After starting all four preseason games for the Ravens, offensive guard/center Matt Skura looked like a near lock to make the team’s regular-season roster. However, the late additions of interior offensive linemen Tony Bergstrom and Luke Bowanko via trades resulted in Skura being waived during the cutdown to 53 players.

Skura returned to the team’s practice squad and now he’ll be added to the team’s 53-man roster.

After the season-ending ankle injury to right guard Marshal Yanda in Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens are planning to promote Skura from the practice squad, according to sources.

He'll likely take the roster spot of Yanda, who will have ankle surgery and is expected to go on injured reserve. The Ravens also will have another 53-man spot available when they move reserve linebacker Bam Bradley, who tore his ACL in the Browns game, to IR.

Skura, 24, signed with the Ravens last year as an undrafted free agent out of Duke. He spent last season on the practice squad.

With the team dealing with myriad injuries to offensive linemen this summer, Skura was used at several offensive line spots, including both guard positions and center.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday’s game that Bergstrom is the likely replacement for Yanda as the starting right guard. That leaves Bowanko, Skura and rookie fifth-round draft pick Jermaine Eluemunor as reserve options in the interior.

