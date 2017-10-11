Breshad Perriman, Tim Williams among seven Ravens missing from Wednesday’s practice

The Ravens opened their first practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium without seven players.

Defensive tackles Brandon Williams (left foot) and Carl Davis (hamstring), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (undisclosed), right guard Matt Skura (sprained right knee), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon), running back Terrance West (left calf) and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (unspecified) were missing from the portion of Wednesday’s session open to the media. Perriman and Williams were not reported to have suffered an injury after Sunday’s 30-17 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Tight ends Benjamin Watson (left calf) and Maxx Williams (left foot) took part in practice. Watson had sat out Wednesday and Thursday in each of the past two weeks before practicing Friday and playing Sunday. Williams has sat out the past three games.

Rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring), who has yet to play in the regular season, participated Wednesday.

