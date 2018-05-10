Former Raven first-round pick Matt Elam will reportedly get look from New Orleans Saints

Former Ravens safety Matt Elam took to his Twitter account last November to let everybody know that he was cleared and ready to return to the NFL.

It appears he has at least one team willing to give him a look.

The Ravens’ first-round pick in 2013, whose disappointing career with the team was marred by struggles on the field and issues off of it, will get a tryout with the New Orleans Saints at their rookie minicamp this weekend, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

Elam, 26, has been out of the NFL since playing nine games with the Ravens during the 2016 season. He’s had multiple off-the-field issues since. Last May, he was arrested and charged with larceny grand theft and battery after a dispute with his girlfriend over a cellphone.

It was his second arrest in a three-month span. He was also arrested in Miami late last February and charged with marijuana possession of more than 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

Charges from the incidents were dropped and with his legal troubles behind him, Elam is looking for a team to give him another chance.

Elam will go down as one of general manager Ozzie Newsome’s biggest draft misses. The team’s first selection after their victory in Super Bowl XLVII, Elam played in just 41 games with the team in parts of four seasons.

His Ravens’ career included 26 starts, one interception, one NFL drug-related suspension and two injuries that cost him the entire 2015 season and half of the 2016 campaign.

