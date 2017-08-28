Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey among five Ravens who returned to Monday’s practice

The Ravens saw the return of five players to Monday morning’s practice at their training facility in Owings Mills, including offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Stanley had not participated in a session since Aug. 12 at M&T Bank Stadium for reasons that were undisclosed. In the past two preseason games that the 2016 first-round pick had missed, James Hurst started in Stanley’s left tackle spot.

Stanley took part in several individual drills, but went into the locker room as full-team exercises got underway.

Humphrey, the organization’s first-round choice in April, was last on the field in a 31-7 trouncing of the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 17. But he sprinted and cut with no hesitation stemming from a hamstring ailment in warmups prior to Saturday night’s preseason game against the Bills.

The three other players who returned were tight end Maxx Williams, offensive tackle Stephane Nembot (right knee), and rookie inside linebacker Donald Payne (hamstring). Williams, who led the offense in receiving yards with 51 on three catches prior to Saturday, did not play against Buffalo despite practicing all week.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (left hand), kicker Justin Tucker (concussion), and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (concussion) – all of whom sustained their injuries against the Bills – were back at practice.

The Ravens practiced without cornerbacks Brandon Boykin (undisclosed) and Maurice Canady (torn cartilage in knee); running backs Kenneth Dixon (torn meniscus in left knee) and Danny Woodhead (hamstring); quarterbacks Joe Flacco (back) and Thaddeus Lewis (unspecified); guards Alex Lewis (torn labrum) and rookie Nico Siragusa (torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in left knee); wide receivers Breshad Perriman (strained right hamstring) and rookie Tim White (torn thumb ligaments); and inside linebacker Albert McClellan (undisclosed).

Cornerback Tavon Young (torn ACL in left knee) remains on the team’s physically unable to perform list.

The team signed long snapper Taybor Pepper to fill the roster spot that became available after the release of inside linebacker Lamar Louie. Pepper, a Michigan State product, was cut by the Green Bay Packers in May.

