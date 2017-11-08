Former Ravens WR and Navy QB Keenan Reynolds signs with Redskins' practice squad

Former Ravens wide receiver/return man Keenan Reynolds has found a new team.

Cut by the Ravens following the end of the preseason, Reynolds is joining the Washington Redskins’ practice squad, the Redskins announced today.

Reynolds, a record-setting quarterback at the Naval Academy, was taken by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He spent the majority of his first season on the Ravens’ practice squad, continuing to work on the transition from a college quarterback to an NFL receiver and returner.

In the Ravens’ various minicamps this summer, Reynolds showed considerable improvement. However, he struggled in the preseason and he was held without a catch. He also botched a punt in the Ravens’ final preseason game.

He was let go in the Ravens’ cutdown to 53 players and they did not re-sign him to the practice squad.

The Redskins are now giving him that opportunity.

