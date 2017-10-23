Ravens notes: Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo suspended one game for hit on Mike Wallace

Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo was suspended one game by the NFL on Monday for the hit that led to wide receiver Mike Wallace’s concussion in the Ravens’ 24-16 loss a day earlier.

According to the league’s media arm, Sendejo was cited for violating the player safety rules. Sendejo, who drew an 18-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness on the play, will likely draw a fine for the hit, which knocked Wallace’s helmet off.

Sendejo, who is tied for second on the defense in tackles with 42, will sit out the Vikings’ game against the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday.

In his letter to Sendejo, Jon Runyan, the NFL's vice president of football operations, wrote:

"The violation was flagrant and warrants a suspension because it could have been avoided, was violently directed at the head and neck area and unreasonably placed both you and an opposing player at risk of serious injury."

Sendejo can appeal the suspension within three business days.

Wallace is prohibited from speaking to the media while in the concussion protocol. Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not have much to add Monday, saying, “That’s the first I’ve heard of it, so probably not for me to comment on.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer disagreed with the suspension.

"I think the receiver took five steps after he caught the ball," Zimmer said of Wallace. "I think [Zendejo] hit him with a glancing blow. I know what [the officials] told me, but I'm going to turn it in to the league and see what they say. He established position as a runner, took two extra steps. Xavier [Rhodes] was trying to pull the ball out, which he ended up doing. The guy went down a little bit. But in my opinion, he was a runner."

End zone

Rookie cornerback Tony McRae, who was cut by the Ravens on Saturday to make room for guard Tony Bergstrom, was signed Monday by the Buffalo Bills. The Bills released former Ravens return specialist Kaelin Clay. … The Ravens will wear purple jerseys and pants Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins.

