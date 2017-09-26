Ray Lewis defends kneeling with Ravens in London on Sunday

On Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” Tuesday night, former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis explained why he dropped to both knees and interlocked arms with wide receiver Mike Wallace and linebacker C.J. Mosley during the national anthem in London on Sunday.

“I dropped to both knees so I could honor God,” Lewis said, emphasizing that he was praying and that he has “First Amendment rights.”

“You should stand or pray, but not one knee,” he continued. “I do too much with the military, with cops. I do way too much,” to dishonor them.

Dropping to both knees to pray “is all I know to do, not just on Sunday. … My mother taught me what to do.”

On the show, Lewis took particular issue with former teammate Shannon Sharpe criticizing him for dropping to his knees.

Others questioned Lewis’ demonstration because he posted a selfie video in August delivering a message to Colin Kaepernick about his anthem protest and social justice efforts: “Get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself.”

Kaepernick, as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, was the first NFL player to kneel in protest over racial inequality and police brutality during the 2016 preseason. The quarterback became a free agent this offseason.

More than 200 players protested before Sunday’s NFL games after President Donald Trump on Friday said players — any “son of a bitch” — who kneel ought to be fired. About two dozen Ravens and Jaguars started the demonstrations in London because they played the first game of the day. Three teams, the Steelers, Seahawks and Titans, didn’t appear on the field for the national anthem.

During his debut on “Inside the NFL” earlier this month, Lewis said the Ravens were about to sign Kaepernick, but Kaepernick's girlfriend posted disparaging remarks about Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

Lewis started Tuesday night’s show by saying that it was the first time he walked onto a football field and the talk was about something other than football.