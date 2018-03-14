Ray Lewis' daughter, Diaymon, will present him at Hall of Fame induction ceremony in August

Former Ravens great Ray Lewis has chosen his oldest daughter, Diaymon, to present him when he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Lewis made the announcement through the Hall of Fame, which put out a video of the one-time Ravens middle linebacker explaining his choice.

“My presenter is someone that I trust with my legacy even after I’m gone,” Lewis said in the video. “That’s my oldest daughter. I raised her under me. She’s a female me. She’s driven. She’s inspirational. She’s wired right.”

According to the Hall of Fame, just five daughters have previously been presenters for an inductee. Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Jerry Kramer, also part of the 2018 class, recently named his daughter to be his presenter.

The 2018 class also features Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard.

“I called her [and] I said, ‘I want you to do my Hall of Fame speech.’ You would have thought she already knew,” Lewis said in the video. “My daughter wrote up this [preview] of what she wanted me to see and you can’t read it as a father without getting emotional because she remembered everything that I taught her from her [childhood].”

Lewis, 42, played his 17-year career with the Ravens and his last game was the team’s Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers following the 2012 regular season.

He’s considered one of the best defensive players of his generation and he was selected to 13 Pro Bowl teams, won two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXXV.

Lewis will be the second player the Ravens drafted to make the Hall of Fame. Offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden, who was selected with the team’s first pick in the 1996 NFL draft with Lewis being taken by the Ravens later in the first round, was inducted in 2013. Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome served as his presenter.

