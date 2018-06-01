Former Ravens great Ray Lewis to hold casting call for indie movie

Former Ravens great Ray Lewis is apparently heading to the silver screen and he wants you with him.

Lewis, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, took to social media to promote a casting call for “Potential,” a dramatic comedy. It will be held at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Dundalk, which will apparently be a location for a shoot as well.

“Who wants to be in a movie with me?” the former linebacker posted on Twitter and Facebook. “I’ll be conducting casting calls June 24th!”

Lewis could add an IMDb (Internet Movie Database) page to his long string of football accolades.

“He wanted a place synonymous with Baltimore,” said Jimmy’s Famous Seafood owner, John Minadakis. “We obliged, no problem.”

It is unclear what role Lewis will take in the movie, but it would be his first role outside of biographical documentaries and sponsored advertisements. The 13-time Pro Bowler will follow other athletes who added Hollywood cameos to their legacy, like LeBron James in “Trainwreck” and Tom Brady in “Ted 2.”

Lewis could not be reached for comment.

“Potential,” an independent Baltimore-based film from director Jason Slawson, illustrates what happens when 20-something aspiring filmmakers and screenwriters try to wade through struggling dreams and dead-end jobs. Actress Kerry Cahill, who lists dozens of roles such as “The Walking Dead” and “Mudbound” in her filmography, stars.

The casting notice is seeking applicants age 18 and over of all genders and races, who must arrive camera-ready and, if they have it, with headshot in hand. It also advises that the call is for would-be extras in the movie only. If fans show up with a jersey or football to sign in hand, they will be turned away.

