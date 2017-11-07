Too much, too late: Ravens hope linebacker Za’Darius Smith cleans up 15-yard penalties

Za’Darius Smith finished with two tackles, including one for a loss, and a quarterback hit in the Ravens’ 23-20 loss at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but it was his unnecessary roughness penalty on quarterback Marcus Mariota in the second quarter that drew the most attention.

The call was the outside linebacker’s third 15-yard penalty this season, even though the actual yardage lost was six because Tennessee was at the Ravens’ 11-yard line. Three plays later, running back Derrick Henry scored on a 1-yard run to give Tennessee a 16-6 advantage.

Smith, who had been flagged for roughing the passer calls twice earlier this season, leads the team in penalties that usually cost 15 yards, and coach John Harbaugh said the third-year pro understands how important it is to avoid those infractions.

“It’s your responsibility,” Harbaugh said Monday. “You can look at each one of those different plays and explain them any way you want. But it wasn’t necessary. He and I talked about it on the plane, and he’s good about it. He’s coachable and he wants to do the right thing.”

Harbaugh said the defensive players are coached to tackle the quarterback outside of the pocket when they are within a step to avoid even the appearance of a roughing the passer penalty. Harbaugh said Smith “just kind of bumped into” Mariota, but conceded that it “wasn’t a natural type of football play.”

“So if you’re not close enough to tackle him, you’ve got to pull off,” Harbaugh said. “That’s something we talk about in here all the time, and Z understands that. Z, other than that play, played a really good football game. Played really hard and made a number of plays for us. So we don’t want to lose that. Z’s just got to clean that up.”

