After injury scare, Ravens linebacker Za’Darius Smith says left leg is 100 percent

Less than three weeks removed from what appeared to be a serious left knee/ankle injury, Ravens outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith proclaimed himself fully healthy for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.

“Right now, I would say 100 percent, especially going into a week like Steelers week,” he said after Friday’s practice. “You’ve got to be ready even if you’re only 70 percent. But I’m 100 percent now, and I’ll keep that thing wrapped up even tighter.”

Smith’s availability was not nearly as certain on Sept. 10 when his left leg bent awkwardly while he and nose tackle Brandon Williams tried to tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard in the second quarter. An MRI revealed only a sprain, which was a huge relief for Smith, who had one sack and three tackles before the injury.

Asked if he was worried the injury was of the season-ending variety, Smith replied, “That’s what I was thinking. But I got down and I prayed, and I had my family there. Once it happened, they let my family come to the back room, and we all sat down and prayed for a good five minutes. Once I did the MRI the next day, they said it wasn’t as serious as we thought it would be. They said, ‘You dodged a bullet, Z.’”

In his first game since what he called “a freak accident,” Smith produced one quarterback hit in 43 defensive snaps in Sunday’s 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After enduring a 2016 season that ended with a single sack compared to 5½ sacks in 2015, Smith is eager to return to the form that he demonstrated in the first quarter against Cincinnati.

“I’m glad not to have that injury,” he said. “Going into my third year, I’ve got a lot of making up to do and I wanted to do that, and that’s still my main goal to do that.”

