Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith fully participates in Wednesday's Ravens practice

Za’Darius Smith is apparently a quick healer.

Despite sustaining what appeared to be a serious left knee and ankle injury in the Ravens’ season-opening 20-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10, the outside linebacker not only returned to Wednesday’s practice, but was also a full participant, according to the team’s first injury report of the week.

If Smith – who had one sack and one quarterback hit before leaving the Bengals’ game in the second quarter – can maintain that trend on Thursday and Friday, he would almost certainly be active Sunday .

Five players sat out practice. They were nose tackle Brandon Williams (foot), running back Terrance West (calf), wide receiver-return specialist Michael Campanaro (ankle), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle), and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring). Williams was wearing a boot around his left ankle.

Defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. was limited by a chest injury.

CAPTION Ravens' Lardarius Webb talks about traveling to London. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Ravens' Lardarius Webb talks about traveling to London. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addresses a deleted tweet that featured the Queen of England with face paint. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addresses a deleted tweet that featured the Queen of England with face paint. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Jacksonville practiced without a pair of starters, center Brandon Linder (knee) and free safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle). Gipson is tied for second on the defense in pass breakups (two) and tied for fifth in tackles (10).

Two starters, cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin) participated on a limited basis. And two more starters in quarterback Blake Bortles (right wrist) and wide receiver Allen Hurns (shoulder) practiced fully.

