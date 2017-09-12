Ravens bring back QB Woodrum, sign him to practice squad after short stint with Browns

The Ravens re-signed Josh Woodrum to the practice squad after the quarterback had a short stint with the Cleveland Browns.

Woodrum replaces tight end Ryan Malleck, who was released from the practice squad.

The former Liberty standout had a strong preseason with the Ravens, completing 25 of 36 pass attempts for 321 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for two scores.

His play factored prominently in the Ravens posting their second straight 4-0 preseason. However, he was never really a significant threat to veteran Ryan Mallett’s backup quarterback job and Woodrum was let go in the team’s final round of roster cuts.

The Browns, who the Ravens play Sunday, claimed Woodrum off waivers and then released him less than a week later.

The Ravens like having a third quarterback on the practice squad for preparation purposes.

