Ravens get good news on Z. Smith; Harbaugh says Woodhead will miss at least four weeks

The Ravens got good news on the health of outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, but they are preparing to be without running back Danny Woodhead for a while.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Woodhead, who hurt his left hamstring in Sunday’s 20-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, will be out at least four weeks, but it could be longer.

“Danny looks like it’s going to be a while,” Harbaugh said before Wednesday’s practice. “It’s a little unpredictable, but it’s going to be multiple weeks for Danny. We’ll just have to see how [general manager Ozzie Newsome] wants to handle it in terms of the roster and things like that. It’s going to take Danny at least four weeks probably to get back and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Woodhead is a candidate to go on injured reserve and be one of two players who is designated to return. However, that would mean he wouldn’t be eligible to play until Nov. 19 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Ravens currently have just two healthy running backs on their roster — Terrance West (Northwestern High, Towson University) and Buck Allen.

Harbaugh said the team will evaluate practice squad running backs Alex Collins and Jeremy Langford this week and could bring one of them onto the active roster by Saturday. The Ravens have their home opener Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Harbaugh acknowledged it’s unlikely that Smith, the team’s versatile outside linebacker, will play Sunday because of a leg injury. However, he could return the following week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That rates as good news with the amount of pain Smith was in on the ground.

“Za’Darius didn’t turn out to be that serious,” Harbaugh said. “Man, it was a painful one. On the field, I wanted to give him a leather strap and a shot of whiskey to get him off the field.

“He came through it OK. I don’t know if he’ll be up for this week, but he’ll have a chance next week.”

If Smith is down Sunday, that could lead to rookie third-round draft pick Tim Williams making his regular-season debut.

