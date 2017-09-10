Ravens lose RB Danny Woodhead and OLB Za'Darius Smith to potentially significant injuries

On the first offensive drive of the season, veteran running back Danny Woodhead showed why the Ravens targeted him in free agency. He also showed why the signing came with some risk.

Woodhead, who has been limited by knee injuries in two of the past three seasons, hurt his left hamstring and was carted to the locker room following the Ravens’ first offensive drive.

The 32-year-old immediately grabbed his left hamstring before going to the ground on a 3rd-and-6 play from the Cincinnati Bengals’ 7-yard line. Joe Flacco’s pass, which was intended for Woodhead, fell incomplete and Justin Tucker put the Ravens on the board with a field goal on the next play.

Woodhead had a big first drive with three catches for 33 yards and one carry for four yards.

Early in the second quarter, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith appeared to sustain a potentially significant left leg injury. He was helped off the field unable to put any weight on his left leg and ultimately carted back to the locker room.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun