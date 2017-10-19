Ravens are down to four healthy wide receivers for Thursday’s practice

The Ravens found themselves with just four healthy wide receivers from the active roster for Thursday’s practice.

With Mike Wallace (back), Breshad Perriman (concussion), and Chris Matthews (undisclosed) absent from Thursday’s session, the offense was left to work with Jeremy Maclin, who is battling a shoulder injury, Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and Griff Whalen, who was re-signed earlier in the day. That is a very short-handed group heading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Maclin and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley continued to wear red, non-contact jerseys. Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday because of a mouth ailment.

Ravens' cornerback Jimmy Smith says even though the team lives by the idea of 'next man up,' it's still hard to lose playmakers and team leaders to injury. Ravens' offensive tackle Austin Howard says they need to get things rolling with the offense.

The team practiced without cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and Lardarius Webb (unspecified), tight ends Benjamin Watson (knee) and Maxx Williams (left ankle), right guard Matt Skura (sprained right knee), running back Terrance West (left calf) and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh).

Three players who fully participated in Wednesday’s session — defensive tackle Brandon Williams (left foot), defensive end Carl Davis (left hamstring), and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring) — were active on Thursday. Safety Anthony Levine (thigh) also worked out after being limited on Wednesday.

