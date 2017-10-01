Brandon Williams’ absence could mean first start for Willie Henry for Ravens vs. Steelers

With Brandon Williams out for the Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Willie Henry could make his first career NFL start at Williams’ defensive tackle spot.

Carl Davis played primarily in Williams’ place in Sunday’s 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but will slide over to the defense end position previously manned by Brent Urban, who suffered a Lisfranc foot injury against Jacksonville and is out for the remainder of the season.

That opens the door for Henry, who is listed as Williams’ primary backup on the team’s depth chart, to start against Pittsburgh. Henry was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft and the fourth of five choices in that round for the organization.

In addition to Williams, the team’s defensive front will be without rookie defensive end Chris Wormley, who is a healthy scratch. Defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and defensive tackle Patrick Ricard will serve as the primary backups on the defensive line.

The Ravens also deactivated guard Tony Bergstrom, rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring), offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph, wide receiver Chris Moore, and tight end Maxx Williams (left ankle). Running back Alex Collins is listed as the primary kickoff returner, which had been Moore’s role.

Tight end Benjamin Watson, who practiced Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s and Thursday’s sessions because of a left calf ailment and was questionable, is active.

The Steelers will play without a pair of starters in free safety Michael Mitchell (hamstring) and right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – both of whom were listed as questionable. J.J. Wilcox will start for Mitchell, and Chris Hubbard will replace Gilbert.

Pittsburgh also deactivated quarterback Josh Dobbs, outside linebacker James Harrison (illness), offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, and wide receiver Eli Rogers.

Two starters listed as questionable on Friday – strong safety Sean Davis (ankle) and left guard Ramon Foster (thumb) – are active.

