Ravens restructure Brandon Williams' contract, creating some breathing room with salary cap

A little more than a year after signing defensive tackle Brandon Williams to a five-year, $54 million contract, the Ravens have restructured the deal for a second time to give themselves a little more room under the salary cap.

In a move that owner Steve Bisciotti previewed last month, the Ravens turned $7.5 million of Williams’ $8.5 million base salary in 2018 into a signing bonus.

The immediate effect of the move is creating $5.6 million of salary cap space that will help the Ravens remain active in free agency. The long-term effects of the restructure is it adds $1.875 million to Williams’ salary cap number in each of the final three years of his deal, taking it over $14 million every season from 2019 to 2021.

The Ravens entered the day with just under $13 million of salary cap space, according to the NFL Players Association’s salary cap report. That number included the recent signing of offensive lineman James Hurst and the cuts of running back Danny Woodhead, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and defensive back Lardarius Webb, along with the declining of right tackle Austin Howard’s option.

However, it did not include the recent verbal contract agreements with wide receivers Ryan Grant and John Brown, whose deals will become official when they pass physical examinations. It also didn’t include the Williams restructure.

The Ravens are still looking to add offensive skill position players in free agency with wide receiver Jordy Nelson and tight end Eric Ebron among their potential targets.

