Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams won't play against Jaguars Sunday at Wembley Stadium

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams traveled to London in July to help promote Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Unfortunately for both Williams and the Ravens, he didn’t make a return trip with the rest of the team this week.

Williams, who is dealing with a foot injury sustained in the third quarter of Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns, won’t face the Jaguars, costing the Ravens their top interior run stuffer against a team that loves to pound the ball up the middle behind physical backs Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed after Friday’s practice at the London Irish Training Ground that Williams, who had not sat out a game since his rookie season in 2013, didn’t make the trip overseas.

“We had certain guys that didn’t make the trip,” Harbaugh said. “Brandon was one of them. I really don’t want to get into the list to be honest with you. I gave you that one. You’ll find out soon enough. But the guys that aren’t here won’t be playing in Sunday’s game obviously.”

Also not making the trip and later being declared out for the game on the final injury report were tight end Maxx Williams (ankle), offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph (non-football injury) and cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring).

Maxx Williams, who was also hurt against the Browns, still was wearing a walking boot as of Wednesday. Hill has missed all three games after he hurt his hamstring two days before the Ravens’ Aug. 31 preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints.

With Maxx Williams out, Vince Mayle is expected to take the third tight end role behind Nick Boyle and Benjamin Watson.

Carl Davis, meanwhile, will likely start at defensive tackle in place of Brandon Williams. Davis hasn’t started a game since his rookie season in 2015. Second-year defensive tackle Willie Henry also could get an opportunity for the first time in his career.

The Ravens also listed running back Terrance West (calf), wide receivers Michael Campanaro (ankle) and Chris Matthews (ankle), outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (ankle/knee) and safety Anthony Levine Sr. (chest) as questionable. However, all five players are expected to play Sunday as the Ravens look to improve to 3-0.

CAPTION Ravens' quarterback Joe Flacco says he is feeling "pretty good" after first team practice in London. (Jeff Zrebiec/Baltimore Sun video) Ravens' quarterback Joe Flacco says he is feeling "pretty good" after first team practice in London. (Jeff Zrebiec/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh talks about the team's first practice in London. (Jeff Zrebiec/Baltimore Sun video) Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh talks about the team's first practice in London. (Jeff Zrebiec/Baltimore Sun video)

West returned to practice Friday after being sidelined the previous two days and was a full participant.

For the Jaguars, wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) and linebacker Larentee McCray are out.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne (illness), offensive tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) are questionable.

