Ravens' makeover at wide receiver likely complete, but tough decisions await

At the NFL scouting combine in late February, Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome vowed to change the look of the wide receiver room.

After taking two receivers in the draft and signing a few as undrafted free agents, the change is now complete and it’s likely far more drastic than anybody expected.

Last year, the Ravens entered training camp with 13 receivers on their 90-man roster. Almost a year later, only four remain: Breshad Perriman, Chris Moore, Quincy Adeboyejo and Tim White. Perriman and Moore are the only two that ended last season on the 53-man roster.

Of the remaining 13, Mike Wallace (Philadelphia Eagles) and Michael Campanaro (Tennessee Titans) left this offseason in free agency. Jeremy Maclin was released and is still contemplating his options for 2018. The rest of the list from last summer included Kenny Bell, Griff Whalen, Chris Matthews, Keenan Reynolds, C.J. Board and Tim Patrick.

Along with Perriman, Moore, Adeboyejo and White, the current group includes free-agent signings Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead; DeVier Posey, who was signed out of the Canadian Football League in February; and draft picks Jaleel Scott of New Mexico State and Jordan Lasley of UCLA. Undrafted free agents Jaelon Acklin of Western Illinois and Andre Levrone of Virginia could officially sign their deals when they report to rookie minicamp Thursday.

“Like I said before, we brought in different types: a vertical guy in John, a very good slot guy in Willie and a guy that can do a little bit of both in Michael,” Newsome said Saturday. “Then, you add Jaleel and Jordan and then DeVier. We still have the young guys. We still have the young players that we’re still developing, that we had here a year ago.”

Training camp is still about 2½ months away, but it’s easy to look at the numbers and realize the tough decisions John Harbaugh’s coaching staff will have to make with the composition of the wide receiver group.

Barring injuries, Crabtree, Brown and Snead are locks to make the team. Given that he’s currently the team’s top kick returner and a core special teams player, Moore is pretty close to a lock as well. The Ravens abhor cutting draft picks in their first year, so Scott, a fourth-rounder, and Lasley, a fifth-rounder, will have to play their way off the team.

That’s six players already, and that’s before you get to Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick, and Adeboyejo and White, who both looked really good last summer before training camp injuries.

“What John has just talked about is we have competition,” Newsome said. “I don’t know whether we’ll keep four, five or six — I don’t know. But those guys are going to be competing, and we’ll keep the best ones. Hopefully each and every one of them will be guys that will be really friendly to Joe [Flacco]. When Joe throws the ball to them, they’ll be able to come away with it.”

Meet the 2018 draft class for the Baltimore Ravens. It was general manager Ozzie Newsome's final draft as the person in charge and he delivered 12 potential Ravens, the highest number of picks in a draft for the team since 1997.

