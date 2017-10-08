Ravens running back Terrance West unlikely to return with a calf injury suffered on first drive

Ravens running back Terrance West got off to a good start against the Oakland Raiders with 17 yards on his first two carries.

However, on his second carry, which gained 13 yards, West appeared to suffer a significant left calf injury.

West, who started four of the first five games for the Ravens, was helped off the field and unable to put any weight on his left leg. He was then carted back to the locker room.

The Ravens announced quickly that West was doubtful to return with a calf injury.

Starting defensive lineman Carl Davis also went down in the first quarter with a hamstring problem.

