Defensive linemen Brandon Williams, Carl Davis back at Ravens practice on Wednesday

The Ravens opened practice for Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Vikings with the return of two starters on the defensive line.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams and defensive end Carl Davis participated in Wednesday’s practice. Williams sat out the last four games because of a left foot injury, while Davis missed Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears.

Before practice, coach John Harbaugh was thrilled about having Williams – who signed a five-year, $52.5 million contract with $27.5 million guaranteed – back for a run defense that has surrendered 100 yards to an opposing running back in two of the team’s past three games.

“It’s important,” Harbaugh said. “Obviously, he’s a great player. When you take a great player out of the middle of your defense, it’s going to have an impact. That’s not to take away from what the other guys did. I think the other guys played very well, especially for where they’re at in their career.”

The Ravens also activated cornerback Maurice Canady from short-term injured reserve. Canady, a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, had been projected to replace Tavon Young – who tore the ACL in his left knee on June 1 – as the primary slot cornerback, but Canady sustained torn cartilage in his knee on July 29.

“He’ll start his three-week process toward becoming active,” Harbaugh said of Canady. “We’ll see where he’s at. We’ll watch him out there and see how he moves and we’ll see how he does.”

In addition, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin practiced after being deactivated for Sunday’s game against Chicago because of a shoulder injury. Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley took part while wearing a red, non-contact jersey.

Among the absent players from Wednesday’s session was a pair of starters in left tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Benjamin Watson. Stanley was not reported to have suffered an injury against the Bears, while Watson has missed several practices in the past two weeks because of a left calf issue.

The team worked without wide receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion), right guard Matt Skura (sprained right knee), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon), running back Terrance West (left calf), tight end Maxx Williams, and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh).

