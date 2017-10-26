Mike Wallace inactive, but Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman will play for Ravens vs. Dolphins

The Ravens will face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium without Mike Wallace, one of their top wide receivers. But they will have Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman.

The Ravens will go with only four wide receivers in Maclin, Perriman, Chris Moore, and Griff Whalen because Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and Chris Matthews (hamstring) will join Wallace on the sideline. Both Campanaro and Matthews had been listed as doubtful before Thursday.

The team also deactivated defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, running back Terrance West (left calf), tight end Maxx Williams (left ankle) and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh).

Right guard Matt Skura has not played since a 30-17 victory at the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 8, but is active. He could be in line to regain his starting job from rookie Jermaine Eluemunor.

Maclin sat out the past two games because of a shoulder injury, which limited him in all three days of practice this week. Despite being listed as questionable, the former Kansas City Chief — who still leads the team in touchdown catches with two and ranks third in receiving yards with 159 — is poised to return against Miami.

Perriman missed Sunday’s 24-16 loss at the Minnesota Vikings because of a concussion suffered in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 15. But his prospects looked better after he was upgraded from limited to full participation Wednesday.

Wallace suffered a concussion in Minnesota and had was listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week. Wallace leads the offense in receiving yards with 248.

Miami deactivated guards Anthony Steen (foot) and Isaac Asiata, outside linebacker Stephone Anthony, defensive end Adrian Branch (groin), quarterback Jay Cutler (cracked ribs), wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) and rookie safety Maurice Smith.

