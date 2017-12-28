Right tackle Austin Howard returns to Ravens practice, is confident he can play Sunday

Austin Howard was limited in his return to Ravens practice Thursday afternoon, but the right tackle said he plans to make his 16th start of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular-season finale for both teams Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

“I got some good work in with [trainer Mark Smith] in the training room, strengthening the knee,” Howard said after practice. “… I’m good.”

Howard, who sat out Wednesday’s session, wore a brace around the left knee that he hyperextended in the second quarter of Saturday’s 23-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts. He managed to play 69 of 73 snaps on offense despite some internal worry over the severity of the injury.

“You never know,” he said. “I got my feet tangled up a little bit and had a little hyperextension. But things seem to be progressing well. So I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

In addition to Howard, rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), rookie fullback-defensive lineman Patrick Ricard (neck) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (back) were limited for the second consecutive practice. Ricard wore a red noncontact jersey for the second day in a row.

Wide receiver Mike Wallace (knee) was upgraded from limited to full participation. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (left knee) missed his second straight practice.

A pair of Cincinnati starters in linebacker Vontaze Burfict (right shoulder) and left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) sat out their second consecutive practice. Ogbuehi missed the team’s 26-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, while Burfict left that game in the second quarter.

Two more starters in cornerback William Jackson (knee) and rookie running back Joe Mixon (ankle) were upgraded to limited participation after being absent Wednesday. Running back Giovani Bernard, Mixon’s backup on the unofficial depth chart who had 168 total yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in that win against Detroit, was limited for the second straight day.

Finally, a pair of starters in rookie linebacker Jordan Evans (concussion) and strong safety Shawn Williams (concussion) practiced fully after being limited Wednesday.

