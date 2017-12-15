Ravens want to get Benjamin Watson more involved after tight end was shut out against Pittsburgh

Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson has been around long enough to not get too caught up in the ebbs and flows of an NFL regular season. He understands that opportunities are plentiful some weeks and non-existent in others.

Quarterback Joe Flacco and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg have voiced an interest this week in getting Watson more involved after he was held without a catch on just one target in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the 36-year-old tight end isn’t fretting his role in a suddenly improving Ravens’ offense.

“There have been games where I’ve been more involved and there have been games where I’ve been less involved. It depends on the game plan, depends on how the game unfolds,” Watson said. “There are games where you may not catch a pass, but you could have gotten 10. It really depends.

“You just have to be ready for everything when you go into a game and you understand that the way football goes, it’s unpredictable and the flow of the game can change at any moment.”

The Pittsburgh game represented the first time Watson was shut out since the Ravens’ regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. He still leads the team with 45 catches for 347 yards and he’s tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions.

However, he’s been relatively quiet since catching seven passes for 41 yards on 10 targets in a Nov. 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans. In four games since, Watson has been targeted 10 times and he has seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

“You saw, probably, we went wide outside a little bit, got our speed inside a few times. He probably would have had a couple there,” Mornhinweg said in regards to Watson getting shut out against the Steelers. “That’s a little bit cyclic as well, with the tight end production. So yes, I would like to get the tight ends a little bit more involved.”

Watson, who played for the Browns from 2010 to 2012, had his best game of the season against Cleveland in Week Two, catching eight passes for 91 yards.

