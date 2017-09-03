Ravens lose Josh Woodrum, Taquan Mizzell and Donald Payne to waiver claims

The Ravens weren’t awarded any waiver claims Sunday and they also watched three players that the organization hoped to bring back on its practice squad get plucked by other teams.

Quarterback Josh Woodrum, one of the team’s preseason standouts, was claimed by the Cleveland Browns. The former Liberty quarterback completed 25-of-36 passing attempts for 321 yards and two touchdowns in four preseason games. He also had 16 rushing attempts for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

Woodrum played well enough in the first two preseason games to get an opportunity behind Ryan Mallett to work work the first team in the third exhibition game against the Buffalo Bills. He struggled in that matchup and didn’t stand out in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints either.

Running back Taquan Mizzell was claimed by the Chicago Bears. Nicknamed “Smoke,” the former University of Virginia standout led the Ravens in the preseason with 126 rushing yards and with 12 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Inside linebacker Donald Payne was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a prolific college career at Stetson, Payne finished second on the team with 15 tackles. However, the Ravens opted to keep fellow undrafted inside linebacker Bam Bradley on their 53-man roster over Payne.

