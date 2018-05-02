Ravens waive RB John Crockett, who spent part of last season on practice squad

Looking to create more roster space for their class of undrafted free agents, the Ravens waived running back John Crockett Wednesday.

Crockett, 26, spent much of last season on the Ravens’ practice squad. He signed a reserve/futures deal with the team in January.

The Ravens didn’t draft a running back, but their college free agent class is expected to include two: Alcorn State’s De’Lance Turner and Rutgers’ Gus Edwards. Deals will become official for the undrafted free agents when they arrive Thursday for the team’s rookie minicamp.

Crockett, who played his college ball at North Dakota State, has also had stints with the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun