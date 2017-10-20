Staff picks for Sunday’s Ravens-Vikings game in Minnesota:
Jen Badie
Vikings 21, Ravens 16
The Ravens have yet to beat a good team (their three wins are against teams that are a combined 4-13), and with it looking like the offense from the Raiders game was an aberration, they probably won't fare well against the No. 5 defense in the league.
Edward Lee
Vikings 24, Ravens 12
Even if wide receivers Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman are healthy enough to play, how much can we expect the Ravens offense to do against a Vikings defense that is tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks and tied for fifth in interceptions? Minnesota is the very definition of the truism that the best offense is an opportunistic defense.
Mike Preston
Vikings 21, Ravens 14
The Vikings are statistically better than the Ravens in just about every major offensive and defensive category. The Vikings and Chicago Bears have a lot in common, but Minnesota will have more experience at the QB position and the Vikings are at home.
Peter Schmuck
Ravens 23, Vikings 20
The Ravens are just going to keep us guessing all year, so I'm guessing that their luck changes in Minnesota. Maybe if the offense comes out aggressively like it did in Oakland (and didn't against the Bears) good things will happen.
Childs Walker
Vikings 20, Ravens 16
This should be a close game, but it’s hard to back the lackluster Ravens offense on the road against a balanced Minnesota team. The uncertain Vikings quarterback situation gives the Ravens a shot at least.
Jeff Zrebiec
Vikings 20, Ravens 6
Minus the London debacle, the Ravens have played well on the road. However, it's tough to foresee a struggling offense finding itself against a good Vikings defense and in a hostile environment.