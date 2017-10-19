With unsettled QB situation, Vikings still favored in Week 7 clash vs. Ravens

The Ravens are 5½-point road underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their game Sunday, according to most Las Vegas sportsbooks.

It’s a vote of confidence in Minnesota (4-2), which seems likely to start backup Case Keenum at quarterback but has Week 1 starter Sam Bradford seeking treatment options for an ailing knee and former No. 1 Teddy Bridgewater practicing again.

The Vikings, who have won three of their past four games, are 10-3 against the spread when facing AFC teams since Mike Zimmer took over as coach in 2014.

But the Ravens have played well on the road this season, winning both of their games away from M&T Bank Stadium, games in which they were not favored. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams is also set to return for the Ravens, while the Vikings practiced Wednesday without standout wide receiver Stefon Diggs (Maryland) and linebacker Anthony Barr.

The over-under for the game is 40 points.

