Key stats in the Ravens' 24-16 loss to the Vikings in Minnesota

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 24-16 loss to the Vikings in Week 7:

0: Sacks by the Ravens’ defense against Vikings backup quarterback Case Keenum, who threw for 188 yards.

4: Days before the next game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. The Dolphins beat the Jets 31-28 Sunday.

8: Catches by Ravens running back Buck Allen for a total of 29 yards, an average of less than four yards per catch.

30: Made field goals of more than 50 yards by Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in his career. He hit a 57-yarder in the second quarter.

80: Total yards of offense by the Ravens in the first half. Quarterback Joe Flacco was 12-of-16 for 66 yards in the half.