Ravens move starting defensive end Brent Urban to injured reserve

The Ravens placed Brent Urban on injured reserve Wednesday morning, ending the starting defensive end’s season.

Urban, 26, hurt his foot on the second play of the second quarter of Sunday’s eventual 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. Coach John Harbaugh announced a day later that Urban had suffered a Lisfranc injury, which can involve broken bones or torn ligaments in the midfoot area.

Urban made four tackles and batted down one pass in three starts this season. He earned praise from defensive coordinator Dean Pees last week for replacing Lawrence Guy, who left in the offseason to sign with the New England Patriots.

The team filled the void on the 53-man active roster by signing former Patriots linebacker Jonathan Freeny. A sixth-year pro, Freeny started in 11 games over the past two seasons and provides much-needed depth at inside linebacker, a position manned by starters C.J. Mosley and Kamalei Correa, and backup Patrick Onwuasor.

The Ravens also waived rookie linebacker Boseko Lokombo from the practice squad Tuesday and re-signed second-year tight end Ryan Malleck.

