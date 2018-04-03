Ravens will announce partnership with Up2Us Sports at news conference today

The Ravens will announce a five-year partnership Tuesday afternoon with Up2Us Sports, a nonprofit organization that trains coaches to make a positive impact on kids.

The announcement will be made at a 3 p.m. news conference at the Boys and Girls Club Brooklyn O’Malley Center.

Among those scheduled to attend are Ravens president Dick Cass; Ravens players Ronnie Stanley, Matthew Judon and Brandon Williams; Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh; Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings; Up2Us Sports Founder and CEO Paul Caccamo; and Up2Us Sports Baltimore City Director Sinclair Eaddy Jr.

The Ravens’ investment in the program will launch Up2Us Sports in Baltimore and help its reach throughout the area from this year extending through 2023.

