Playing status for Saturday’s game uncertain for injured Ravens Maclin and Davis

The Ravens are bracing for the possibility that they could welcome the Indianapolis Colts to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday without a pair of starters.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and defensive end Carl Davis suffered a knee and leg injury, respectively, in Sunday’s 27-10 victory at the Cleveland Browns and did not play in the second half. Coach John Harbaugh said MRIs on the starting duo did not reveal anything that would indicate they’d be out for the rest of the season.

“That’s quite a statement, given the fact that there’s not a lot of season left — up to six games,” Harbaugh said Monday afternoon, referring to the final two games of the regular season and four possible contests in the playoffs. “We expect both of those guys back as soon as possible. I think both of those guys will do everything they can to get back this week with varying degrees of likelihood. It kind of depends on how they come along in the next couple of days and how they progress. Anywhere from, maybe, more likely that it wouldn’t be this week and it could be the week after. But you never know. It could be this week with both those guys or either one of those guys. We’ll just see how they progress.”

Maclin caught one pass for 22 yards and a first down in the first quarter Sunday but injured his left knee after being tackled by Cleveland rookie safety Jabrill Peppers.

After eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Maclin, a first-year player with the Ravens who has started 12 games, has dealt with shoulder and stinger injuries this fall. But he still ranks second on the offense in yards (440) and touchdown catches (three), and fourth in receptions (40).

Davis has started eight games, including six of the past seven, in a role previously occupied by Brent Urban before a Lisfranc foot injury ended his season. Davis has made a career-high 17 tackles and added a half-sack thus far.

Their status for Saturday’s game against Indianapolis might not be determined until pregame warmups, but Harbaugh said both Maclin and Davis could play without participating in this week’s series of practices.

“You wouldn’t have to practice to play in the game at this stage,” Harbaugh said. “They’ll go to work, and they’ll do everything they can to get ready for Sunday, I’m sure.”

