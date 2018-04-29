An early look at unofficial members of the Ravens' undrafted free-agent class

After finalizing a 12-man draft class, matching the 1997 haul for the biggest in franchise history, the Ravens have 76 players on their roster. That leaves room to sign as many as 14 undrafted free agents.

Their undrafted free-agent class won’t be official until later this week when the rookies start arriving in Owings Mills for a minicamp. Until then, there will be some uncertainty as to the various players who will make up the Ravens’ undrafted class.

There will be a ton of college free agents connected to the Ravens in the coming days. Some will officially sign. Some will be at the minicamp later this week on a tryout basis, not as an official signee. Some will verbally agree to join the team, but then back out because they receive a better offer or opportunity elsewhere. Others will not pass a physical.

Below is an unofficial list of the team’s undrafted class with where the agreement was reported in parentheses:

Jaelon Acklin, WR, Western Illinois: The 6-foot-2 and 190 pound senior had a prolific senior season, setting school records with 84 catches for 1,369 yards and 10 touchdown receptions. That included a game last September against South Dakota, when he had 19 catches for 343 yards. (Western Illinois’ official Twitter account)

Chris Board, ILB, North Dakota State: An active linebacker, he was part of three national championship-winning teams at North Dakota State. He started his career at safety but moved to inside linebacker.(MGC Sports agency)

James Crawford, OLB, Illinois: He started nine games for the Illini last year and finished with 26 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He led Illinois with 5 ½ tackles for loss (Illinois football official Twitter account)

Randin Crecelius, OL, Portland State: The 6-foot-5 and 305-pound lineman was a three-year starter at Portland State. He played guard and tackle. (agent Brett Tessler)

Devron Davis, CB, UTSA: A cousin of NFL players Vernon and Vontae Davis and Steven Nelson, he started 11 games last season and had two interceptions and six pass breakups. (UTSA football official Twitter account)

Gus Edwards, RB, Rutgers: A graduate transfer from Miami, he played one season for the Scarlet Knights and rushed for 713 yards and six touchdowns. (Rutgers football’s official Twitter account)

Alvin Jones, ILB, UTEP: In four seasons, he had 343 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and an interception. He was a three-time All-Conference USA selection. Jones’ brother, Aaron, is a running back for the Green Bay Packers. (UTEP football’s official Twitter account)

Christian LaCouture, DT, LSU: He was a top recruit whose college career was slowed by injuries. He started 13 games last year and had 66 tackles and six sacks. He’s 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds. (The Advocate (La.))

Du’Vonta Lampkin, DT, Oklahoma: He had 23 tackles and one sack in 17 career games for the Sooners last year and then declared for the draft after his redshirt sophomore season. He is 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds. (Lampkin’s personal Twitter account)

Andre Levrone, WR, Virginia: The Laurel native was a big-play threat for the Cavaliers last season, averaging just over 20 yards a reception and grabbing seven touchdown receptions. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound receiver played high school football at Good Counsel. (Virginia football’s official Twitter account)

Mason McKenrick, ILB, John Carroll: A two-time All-Ohio Athletic Conference selection, McKenrick had 236 tackles, 10 ½ sacks and three interceptions in 43 games. (The News-Herald (Ohio)

Trent Sieg, long snapper, Colorado State: The Eaton, Colo., native was the Rams long snapper for the past four seasons. (Colorado State football’s official Twitter account)

Alex Thompson, C, Monmouth: He started 44 of a possible 45 games in four seasons for the Hawks. The 6-foot-4 and 300-pound center was a three-time All-Big South selection. (Monmouth Athletic Department)

De’Lance Turner, RB, Alcorn State: He rushed for a school-record 1,357 yards last year, second most in the FCS. He ranked second in the country in yards per carry (7.54) and sixth in all-purpose yards per game (146.7). (Alcorn State Athletic Department)

Kaare Vedvik, K/P, Marshall: A former soccer player from Norway, he was the All Conference-USA first-team punter. He averaged 44 yards per punt and kicked a 92-yard punt during the season. He made 10-of-16 field goals. (Marshall Assistant AD Mark Gale)

