Ravens rookie, ex-Houston standout Tyus Bowser ecstatic about Astros winning World Series

When Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager grounded out to Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve for the final out in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night, Tyus Bowser celebrated from about 3,000 miles away.

The Ravens rookie outside linebacker and former University of Houston standout has been rooting for the Astros from afar, wearing a team hat in the locker room. So watching Houston capture its first World Series championship was a poignant moment for Bowser.

“It’s awesome just seeing that team work so hard throughout the season to get to that point and for the city of Houston, just seeing how much joy that they have and what it means to the city,” he said after Thursday’s practice. “So just seeing them come out with a win is great.”

Bowser said the title is especially meaningful for Houston, which was battered Aug. 25 by Hurricane Harvey — the costliest natural disaster in United States history.

“It’s really just sports bringing people together,” he said. “So just seeing the team represent the city of Houston, it’s always great, especially with what they’ve been through. It’s kind of reminds me of Katrina [in 2005] and the Saints and just how they went through what they did and making a race towards the Super Bowl [in 2009]. To see them win it with the city right behind them, it’s just a little bit of motivation knowing that it’s going to be all right and everything is going to work out.”

Bowser said he stayed awake until the final out at 11:58 p.m. before turning in for a reduced night of sleep. But he said it was worth it.

“You only see that once, and hopefully, more championships go to them,” he said. “But just that opportunity to see that first-ever World Series, that’s always something to remember.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun