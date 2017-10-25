Ravens' Tyus Bowser, a former University of Houston standout, rooting for Astros in World Series

While concerning themselves with how to help the Ravens break out of a slump that includes four losses in the past five games, some players might have just a passing interest in the World Series. One, rookie outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, has already made his allegiance known.

The University of Houston graduate wore a bright orange Astros hat inside the team’s locker room after Monday’s practice. Even though his hometown of Tyler, Texas, is closer to Arlington, the home of the Texas Rangers, Bowser said he has been a fan of the Astros ever since he began attending the University of Houston.

“When you go to a city that you go to school at, I’m just the type of guy to support whatever city I’ve been to, and I pretty much grew up there in four years,” Bowser said Tuesday. “The city raised me, and I just like to support the teams there. So, of course, when I see the Astros doing good, I’m always supportive of them.”

Bowser conceded that he grew worried after Houston’s 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series was wiped away by three consecutive wins by the New York Yankees. The Astros won the last two games to advance to the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“The Yankees are a good team,” Bowser said. “They always have weapons out there. They always have great players that go out there and make great plays. … But they came through and won.”

Bowser predicted — before the Astros’ Game 1 loss Tuesday night — that Houston would defeat Los Angeles in six games. But will he stay awake to watch every pitch?

“I probably won’t be watching every pitch, but I’ll try to see as much as I can,” he said. “But when I need to go to sleep, I need to go to sleep.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun